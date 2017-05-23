EB Morse Elementary hosts Bike to School Day event - FOX Carolina 21

EB Morse Elementary hosts Bike to School Day event

Posted: Updated:
File File
LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Students at EB Morse Elementary School will participate in the inaugural Bike to School Day event on Tuesday, according to a news release.

School officials said students will embark on rides to school at 7:50 a.m.

The youngest students, kindergarten through second grade, will bike a quarter-mile route, while the older students will pedal a one-mile route.

Police officers and firefighters will accompany the kids on their journey, as will two professional cyclists from the Greenville based Holowesko / Citadel Race Team.

Officials said an assembly on bike safety would follow at the school, and during field day this afternoon, a bicycle rodeo obstacle course would be set up.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.