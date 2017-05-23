EB Morse Elementary hosts Bike to School Day event

Students at EB Morse Elementary School will participate in the inaugural Bike to School Day event on Tuesday, according to a news release.

School officials said students will embark on rides to school at 7:50 a.m.

The youngest students, kindergarten through second grade, will bike a quarter-mile route, while the older students will pedal a one-mile route.

Police officers and firefighters will accompany the kids on their journey, as will two professional cyclists from the Greenville based Holowesko / Citadel Race Team.

Officials said an assembly on bike safety would follow at the school, and during field day this afternoon, a bicycle rodeo obstacle course would be set up.

