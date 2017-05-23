Deputies: 3 charged in burglary at Pickens Co. vinyl siding plant

Pickens County deputies said three men have been charged in a burglary at the Southern Vinyl Siding manufacturing plant in Liberty.

Deputies said there were called to the plant on Rumahah Road Sunday afternoon as a suspicious vehicle was seen parked behind the manufacturing plant.

Deputies said they arrived to find a red Dodge Dakota truck parked behind the facility and could hear movement inside the plant, which was not in operation at the time.

Deputies went inside and said they found three men stripping and collecting copper wire from inside the business.

The three men were not employees and were arrested.

Deputies identified the suspects as Steven Shame Smith, 38, Bobby Wayne Holdbrooks, 59, and Robert Vinson Wood, 38. All three men were charged with burglary third degree, petit larceny, and possession of burglary tools.

Each of the suspects is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

MORE NEWS: School to celebrate life of track coach, teacher killed in head-on collision

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.