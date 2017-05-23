Funeral services for fallen Easley soldier set for Tuesday

An Upstate soldier who died while on active duty at Fort Benning, GA will be laid to rest with full military honors Tuesday.

Second Lt. Evan Robert Callahan, US Army died on May 15 at the base in Georgia, according to his obituary.

Callahan was a graduate of Easley High School and the University of South Carolina.

The Callahan family will receive friends at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens on Tuesday from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m.

Burial with full military honors will follow in the Veteran’s Garden of Hillcrest Memorial Park, located at 2410 Gentry Memorial Highway in Pickens.

