Dispatch: 1 taken to hospital after Spartanburg Co. house fire

One person was transported to the hospital after a house fire in Spartanburg County Tuesday morning, according to Spartanburg County emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported at a home on Walnut Street around 6:45 a.m.

The Startex Fire Department responded.

No other details were immediately available.

