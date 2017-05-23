Dispatch: 1 taken to hospital after Spartanburg Co. house fire - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: 1 taken to hospital after Spartanburg Co. house fire

STARTEX, SC

One person was transported to the hospital after a house fire in Spartanburg County Tuesday morning, according to Spartanburg County emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported at a home on Walnut Street around 6:45 a.m.

The Startex Fire Department responded.

No other details were immediately available.

