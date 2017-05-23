Police: Elderly man arrested, accused of fondling himself in doo - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Elderly man arrested, accused of fondling himself in doorway

Francis Bennett (Courtesy: UCSO) Francis Bennett (Courtesy: UCSO)
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A 77-year-old Union man was arrested after police said he was seen fondling himself in the doorway of his home on Barnado Road on Monday.

Police said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. from a woman who witnessed the self-gratification and advised that school buses were passing by and that children were present at an apartment complex in view of the man’s doorway.

Another woman also reported seeing the man fondling himself and police charged Francis Bennett with indecent exposure of a sexual nature,

