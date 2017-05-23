Trial begins for man accused of killing Anderson Co. gas station clerk

The state began presenting its case Tuesday against a man accused of killing a woman during an attempted robbery at an Anderson County gas station.

Investigators said Justin Warner of Atlanta shot and killed Mradulaben Patel on April 30, 2015 at the BP on Highway 153 in Powdersville that the victim ran with her husband.

Former Anderson County Sheriff John Skipper stated that Patel entered the suspect’s date of birth into her registry log when Warner attempted to buy cigarettes and deputies used that information and surveillance images to identify Warner as the suspect.

A jury was seated on Monday and solicitor David Wagner said testimony began Tuesday.

