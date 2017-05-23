Deputies ask for help tracking down missing teen

McDowell County deputies on Tuesday asked for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Deputies said Brittany Ledford, 17, of Falcon Crest Drive in Old Fort, was reported missing by her mother Monday night.

The mother last saw Brittany leave their home at 2:30 p.m. Monday to eat with a friend. The teen then went to another friend’s home on Gable Drive and then reportedly began walking to another acquaintance’s home on Jacktown Road.

Deputies said Tuesday that they and Marion police officers searched for the teen throughout the night with no luck.

Ledford is 4’9” tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo of an arrow on her right arm and another of a koi fish on her right leg.

Anyone with information concerning Ledford’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

