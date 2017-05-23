ACLU sues Spartanburg Co. sheriff, jail director over inmate visits

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation and ACLU of South Carolina have filed a lawsuit against officials in Spartanburg County, claiming their policy on inmate visits at Spartanburg County Detention Center is unconstitutional.

According to the lawsuit which was filed on May 2, ACLU members have been looking into violations of some inmates' constitutional rights and have tried to meet with the inmates for in-person interviews.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: No more face-to-face inmate visits after Spartanburg Co. jail renovation

The ACLU claims Sheriff Chuck Wright and jail director Allen Freeman refused to allow ACLU attorneys to visit inmates in January 2017. The attorneys said when they tried to set up appointments to meet with incarcerated individuals, Freeman responded and said only visits are allowed with an attorney already representing an inmate in criminal, civil or family court proceedings.

According to the ACLU, limiting visits to lawyers with a preexisting client relationship is in violation of rights protected in the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to stop the Spartanburg County Detention Center for enforcing this policy, a judgment declaring their practices in violation of the First Amendment and payment for legal fees.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office declined to comment and said they never issue statements on pending litigation.

MORE NEWS: Woman sentenced to prison for setting boyfriend on fire in Laurens County

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.