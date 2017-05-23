Deputies warn of phone scam involving number appearing as sheriff's office on caller ID

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam involving a number that shows up as the sheriff’s office on caller ID.

Deputies said a resident reported receiving a call that showed up on caller ID as “Haywood County SO.” The caller then told the victim that there was an outstanding arrest warrant outstanding in the victim’s name and that the victim would have to turn himself in to the sheriff’s office or pay a fee to settle a lawsuit beforehand.

The sheriff’s office said deputies would not make such a phone call and advise people to never agree to pay money via telephone without verifying the source of the call.

