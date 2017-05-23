Deputies: Suspect with 'Holy Death' face tattoo assaulted women with knife

The Macon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies said on the weekend of May 20, 23-year-old Fransico Reynaldo Sariano was involved in an altercation with a woman and tried to assault her with a knife. According to deputies, a female friend stepped in to stop the assault and was stabbed in the abdomen by Sariano.

He attempted to retrieve a firearm before fleeing the scene, deputies said.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and has since been released.

Deputies said Sariano is suspected of having a gang affiliation. He is described as having a tear drop tattoo under his left eye, the name "Natalia" tattooed in cursive on his neck, and a tattoo of Santa Muerte on his forehead.

Santa Muerte, translating as Holy Death, is a symbol of death and the afterlife. Deputies said she is the patron saint of the underworld and the poor.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

