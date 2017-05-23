Multiple fire departments called to burning abandoned home in An - FOX Carolina 21

Multiple fire departments called to burning abandoned home in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/file) (FOX Carolina/file)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Centerville and Homeland Park fire departments were called to the scene of a structure fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported near Appleton and Wenzick streets just before 1 p.m.

The house is abandoned and no injuries have been reported, according to dispatch.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Firefighters find woman on roof after Spartanburg Co. house fire

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.