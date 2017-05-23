Multiple fire departments called to burning abandoned home in Anderson Co.

Centerville and Homeland Park fire departments were called to the scene of a structure fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported near Appleton and Wenzick streets just before 1 p.m.

The house is abandoned and no injuries have been reported, according to dispatch.

