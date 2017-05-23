Billy Graham chaplains head to Manchester in wake of concert bombing

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is mobilizing to help those affected by a deadly bombing at a concert venue in Manchester, England.

Police in Manchester reported at least 22 deaths and dozens more injured after an explosive was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert.

Franklin Graham posted his message for Manchester on Facebook late Monday night: “Pray for Manchester. Our hearts go out to the families of at least 22 confirmed dead and the more than 50 people injured by this horrific act of terror. I’m sure we don’t know all the details yet, but we know they need our prayers.”

The bombing will be the seventh terror-related event in Europe in recent years for the crisis-trained chaplains. They plan to offer emotional and spiritual assistance to those in need.

"We’re heartbroken for the families that lost loved ones, and the many more who will carry the physical and emotional scars of this attack for the rest of their lives. The fact that many of the victims were young people adds to the grief of an already incomprehensible tragedy,” said Jack Munday, international director of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team. “Please join us in prayer: for the families, for the wounded, and for the many first responders who are working in the midst of so much suffering.”

