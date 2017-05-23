More storms possible Wednesday with severe threat

Last night’s rain has given way to just a few showers and patchy fog this morning, so early commutes today shouldn’t be as wet as they were yesterday.

The threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms ramps up AGAIN this afternoon and evening across most of the area especially areas south of I-85 and those that see any sort of sunshine throughout the morning and midday.

Overall though, it should stay mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 70s until after 3-4 PM as thunderstorms develop and move in from the southwest.

Threats this afternoon include damaging wind, and flash flooding with lower threats of hail and perhaps a brief tornado. These should exit to the northeast later on this evening and linger slightly into Thursday as highs stay near 70 with a little more sunshine.

We’ll warm back up to the 70s and 80s for Memorial Day Weekend with plenty of sun and mere isolated storm chances.

