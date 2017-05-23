Showers linger, then storms fire Wednesday

A Flash Flood Watch is out for the Upstate, northeast Georgia and southern mountains through 2AM Thursday morning. Periods of heavy rain and storms will last through late Wednesday before we start to slowly dry out.

Showers will diminish into this evening and tonight with clouds skies remaining. Expect temps to remain steady in the 60s toward Wednesday morning with mostly dry conditions. Showers will build back in through the day, with strong t-storms possible toward the afternoon and early evening. Damaging wind, hail and even tornadoes can’t be ruled out, but flooding will still be our main concern.

Heavy storms shift out Wednesday night, leaving only a couple lingering showers for Thursday, then sunshine and pleasant weather for Friday! This weekend is looking good, with summer-like temps in the low to upper 80s, with only small rain chances Sunday and Memorial Day.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.