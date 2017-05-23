Deputies: Teen charged after threat made at Carolina High School

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a high school on Tuesday after a school resource officer asked for backup.

Just after 2:15 p.m., deputies said the SRO at Carolina High School received a report of a subject with a gun at the school. The district said the incident began as a verbal threat. Deputies said a suspect inside the school was detained but no weapon was found.

Deputies continued a search of the property but said they do not believe there are any additional suspects or threats to the public. No injuries were reported.

Deputies later confirmed a 17-year-old student was charged with disturbing schools in connection with the incident. The suspect was identified as Jaiyln Tyquan Anderson.

Anderson and another student were involved in an altercation over the course of several days leading up to the threat, according to deputies. Officials detained Anderson in a classroom.

A spokesperson for the Greenville County School District issued the following statement:

I can confirm that Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Carolina High School this afternoon upon receiving a call from the school resource officer about a possible gun on campus. Deputies conducted a thorough search of the school and did not find a weapon. A suspect was taken into custody. The lockdown at the school has been lifted. While a verbal threat was made, law enforcement does not believe that the suspect had the ability to carry out that threat, or that the students or school were in danger.

