Red Cross shares tips for keeping Memorial Day events safe

Many people will take part in grilling, swimming and fireworks on Memorial Day Weekend, so the American Red Cross is issuing tips to keep holiday events safe.

“Memorial Day is a great time to relax and enjoy time with family and friends,” said Lisa Colby, executive director for the Red Cross of Upstate SC. “Regardless of whether you are relaxing at home or heading for a fun-filled weekend at the beach or lake, we want you and your family to be safe this holiday weekend.”

WATER SAFETY

Memorial Day means many pools are public swimming areas will be opening. Here's what the Red Cross says you need to remember:

Do your part, be water smart! Ensure that everyone in the family learns to swim well.

Adults: actively supervise children; stay within arm’s reach of young children and newer swimmers. And kids: follow the rules.

Don’t fool with a pool: fence it in. Enclose your pool and spa with four-sided, four-foot fencing and use self-closing, self-latching gates.

Don’t just pack it; wear your U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket – always when on a boat and if in a situation beyond your skill level. Inflatable children’s toys and water wings can be fun, but they are no substitute for a life jacket and adult supervision.

Swim as a pair near a lifeguard’s chair - everyone, including experienced swimmers, should swim with a buddy in areas protected by lifeguards.

Reach or throw, don't go! Know what to do to help someone in trouble, without endangering yourself; know how and when to call 9-1-1; and know CPR.

FIREWORKS SAFETY

For the holiday, many will be attending public fireworks shows. For those put on by professionals, just sit back and relax. If you're setting off your own fireworks, however, keep these tips in mind:

Never give fireworks to small children, and always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight "a dud."

Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

GRILLING SAFETY

Nothing kicks off warm weather quite like cookouts on the grill. Unfortunately, every year people are injured by charcoal or gas grills. Here's what the Red Cross says to keep your cooking safe:

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

Never grill indoors – not in the house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area.

Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill.

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

