Fiance' of homicide victim talks about Laurens County block party shooting, arrests

Handcuffed with his head down and not happy to see a FOX Carolina camera investigators say Sterling Workman is involved in a fight and shooting connected to the deaths of two people in Laurens County. Deputies also arrested Michael Watts in connection with the case. The dreary Tuesday mirrored how Jan Hill has felt since her Sidney Speaks, her fiance' was shot and killed on Winetta Street.

That was my heart, that was my heart. Sidney did anything for me," Hill said."When shots rung out the first time he was in the house. When people started screaming somebody was shot, he went right back out the door."

Investigators say at least one shot also hit Roydrecilious Irby, also known as Moe, which killed him.

"We were supposed to be reuniting everyone that grew up on Winetta Street," Hill said."Everything was just going fine until hell broke loose."

The block party turned into a crime scene and an investigation that led deputies to Tifton Court in Fountain Inn. Investigators went to there to serve a murder warrant for Johnny Lee Pyles, Jr. Investigators say they found him with a self-inflicted gun shout wound and he died on his way to a hospital.

"Just sorry for this tragedy and I'd like, like a lot of other people would like to see it come to an end," Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said.

He says a tip led them to the house, but more information about the double homicide is needed.

"That's the only way to police your neighborhood is to get involved and speak up," Reynolds said.

Investigators also arrested Alexus Coleman and Alexius Long. Investigators say they charged the two women with breach of peace for shooting in the air. They also charged Steven Redd with assault and battery 1st degree.

"I hope none of them see the light of day again," Hill said.

Because now instead of planning a wedding, she's planning a funeral.

