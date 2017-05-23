Upstate man sentenced to 20 years for lengthy crime spree

A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for a crime spree that includes drug and property crime offenses.

On Tuesday, 46-year-old Ronnie Joe Blackwell pleaded guilty to the following offenses:

four counts of petty larceny

three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle

two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle greater than $10,000

resisting arrest

failure to stop for a blue light

reckless driving

Per deputy reports, Blackwell’s crimes involve stealing tools and ladders from three different trucks, one of which resulted in a high-speed pursuit with deputies. Eventually the pursuit ended when Blackwell drove into a field and fled on foot, deputies say.

On separate occasions, Blackwell was also caught driving a stolen Nissan Pathfinder as well as a sleeping in a stolen Cadillac Escalade, per deputy reports. Deputies say they discovered a quantity of crack cocaine in the front seat of the stolen Cadillac.

Deputies say, Blackwell also cut off an ankle monitor he was wearing as a condition of bonding out of jail.

Circuit Judge Mark Hayes issued consecutive 10-year prison sentences for the crimes.

“Blackwell’s prior criminal record dates back to 1988 with multiple convictions for assault and property crime convictions,” the release said.

