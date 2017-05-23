Talking to children about concert bombing following fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

People cry after a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, following the tragic events at the Ariana Grande concert. (Source: AP Images)

Professionals say, although it can be very difficult to handle emotionally, devastating events in life can also be an opportunity to learn how to deal with tragedy and a chance to explain it to children.

The bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England is the latest tragic teaching tool. The blast devastated those attending and sent shock waves throughout many countries. Officials in England say the blast killed 22 people and injured about 50 others. Many of the dead were young, some were children.

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly bombing at Ariana Grande concert in UK

Dr. Alex Garvey, Senior VP of Mission with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System says many of the young people were brought to the concert by their parents.

"We're hearing the majority of these people were younger people brought here by there parents. So, this shakes the foundation of those who would have known the star," he said.

He added that negative experience of the bombing with death and injuries could shake the foundation of the parent/child relationship.

Dr. Garvey is Senior Vice President of Mission for Bon Secours St. Francis and his background is in Spiritual Care, Theology and psychology.

"What I do, I try to help people understand the framework of hurt and healing," Dr. Garvey said.

