Deputies searching for missing Spartanburg Co. woman with known medical conditions

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is working to locate a missing endangered woman.

Deputies said 71-year-old Katherine M. Biddy was last seen leaving her home on Beverly Drive Monday morning around 11 a.m. in a gray and black 2011 Mini Cooper. The car bears South Carolina tag #VV3247.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Biddy is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 195 pounds with brunette hair. Deputies said she is a diabetic who is without her required medication and is in the early stages of dementia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or call investigator Mark Gaddy at 864-503-4680.

