Police seek help IDing shoe-less suspect, accomplice in Upstate gas station robbery

Police provided surveillance footage of the robbery at Kangaroo Express. (Source: GPD)

Greenville Police are seeking assistance in identifying two suspects connected to a Tuesday morning robbery at Kangaroo Express.

The robbery took place at the convenience store around 1:10 a.m. located at 429 Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Police say one of the suspects was not wearing any shoes at the time of the incident.

Per police, the subjects came in and made threats to harm the clerk before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.

