MISSING: Investigators searching for 14-year-old last seen near Westminster

Oconee County investigators are searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen Monday night.

Deputies say, Jasmine Danielle Boyd was last heard from around 10:50 p.m. after an argument with one of her parents. She left the residence located on the 600 block of Bolt Road near Westminster and did not return.

Jasmine was last seen wearing a multi-color tank top and green sweatpants. She has blond hair and brown eyes and is 5-feet 7-inches tall.

Investigators have been following up on leads and tips but have been unable to locate her.

Anyone with information on the location of Jasmine is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.

