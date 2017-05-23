Arrest made in 2016 murder of Upstate woman

A woman is facing a murder charge for the November 2016 death of an Upstate woman.

Deputies say 49-year-old Melette Denise Kimbrough was arrested Tuesday in connection to the murder of Ruby Flamm, a woman who was found shot to death inside of her Greenville County home last year.

Kimbrough has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

She appeared in bond court around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday where her bond was denied.

