New car seat laws in place in South Carolina

The Governor of South Carolina recently signed legislation into law that changes some things when it comes to how children are restrained in their safety seats.

The biggest thing parents need to know is that car seats need to be rear facing now until the child is two years old, and booster seats need to be used for kids from at least four to eight years old.

The change is a welcome one for child safety advocates.

Lee Penny is with Safe Kids Upstate. “The biggest and most notable difference is we are now going to encourage families to keep their children rear facing up until the age of two, or until they outgrow the height and weight requirements on their car seat. We are also going to encourage kids under the age of eight that they need to be restrained properly, so that means many children who are six, seven, or eight need to be in a booster seat.”

Safe Kids Upstate also told us the new law actually puts South Carolina ahead of many other states, and is the fifth state in the country to have signed similar safety measures into law.

Penny said, “We're really excited the state of South Carolina has passed a new child passenger safety law, which now mirrors the recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and we believe will keep children in our state much safer.”

There is help out there too when it comes to installing your car seat. Safe Kids Upstate has nine different car seat inspection stations in the community. You can schedule an appointment so they can make sure you have your car seat installed properly.

