Changes to SC tasting laws expected to increase Upstate distillery sales, employment

Upstate distilleries are upping their game after a change to the state's tasting law. The new legislation changes the amount customers are allowed to sample and opens the door to how they can taste the samples.

Distillery owners say they've been pushing for changes since 2009 when distilleries were first starting across the state.

The owners of Six And Twenty Distillery in Powdersville say the law will help them compete with bigger distilleries and increase their sales, however, they say this is only a baby step.

Before the new tasting law, distilleries were limited to just one and a half ounces straight up. The new law doubles that amount to three ounces.

"No longer are we limited to just lukewarm alcohol spirit just raw, but we can actually add mixers or make cocktails now so that the customer can actually get to taste what we make,” said farmer Redmond, owner of Six And Twenty Distillery.

The president of the South Carolina Craft Distiller Guild is on board with the changes, releasing this statement to thank legislators for their common vision of adding jobs, improving the state's economy and boosting tourism related industries.

"It's going to open up avenues, we'll be able to employ a lot more people due to the fact now we need a cocktail manager and if we actually expand that into a cocktail bar so to speak we can offer two cocktails.”

Another change was made to allow distilleries to sell different sized bottles or flasks to help make more sales.

"The total amount has not changed but the denominations when you purchase give the distilleries a lot more freedom."

Redmond says they are going to continue to push for changes. He says distilleries need to be on the same level and have the same liberties as breweries, but he says with this new law, South Carolina distilleries have more freedom than the surrounding states.

