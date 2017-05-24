Upstate venues beefing up security following deadly blast at UK concert

Monday night's explosion in the UK at an Ariana Grande concert left many parents wondering what Upstate venues are doing to keep attendees safe.

Many locations across the Upstate told us they have safety measures in place, including at the Anderson Civic Center.

Officials there say they're beefing up security, conducting bomb sweeps, increasing the police presence, using metal detectors and doing bag checks at every event.

"We're certainly more cognizant of security and my staff knows if they see something to say something to law enforcement,” said Glenn Brill, Director of Anderson County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Division. "We always make sure to have a sheriff’s deputy right inside our front door, showing the people coming in we have law enforcement here and we aren't taking any chances.”

Brill oversees over 200 events at the Anderson Civic Center each year.

The Civic Center is not alone, The Bon Secours Wellness Arena is beefing up its security as well.

A statement issued by the arena said they "incorporate bomb sweeps, have a significant police presence, use metal detectors and have bag checks....given the series of recent tragic events....we have increased our security measures.”

Security at the Peace Center is also taking precaution, saying they "consistently evaluate industry standards of security and adjust measures accordingly.”

Security there says it works regularly with local and national security teams to ensure guests are safe.

From hosting graduations and concerts to even political candidates, venues agree it’s important to do whatever it takes to ensure public safety.

"Since 9/11 security has been a concern for every facility in the United States and the world and it's just a new reality we have to live with,” said Brill. “We do our best to keep people safe, and so far, we've been fortunate."

