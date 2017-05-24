SLED en route to officer-involved crash in Spartanburg Co.

Scene of reported collision on Beaverdam Church Road. (5/24/17 FOX Carolina)

Troopers and SLED responded to a reported collision on Beaverdam Church Road in Spartanburg overnight.

Per the SC Realtime Traffic Information System the collision occurred on Beaverdam Church Road at Law Street shortly before midnight Tuesday.

Enoree Fire Department says a chase broke out before the driver crashed and died on scene.

We're also told a Woodruff Police Officer rolled their cruiser in the chase.

Enoree Fire Department says the officer was taken to Spartanburg Regional to be checked out, but is expected to be okay.

