A Pickens Co. middle school to gift prosthetic arm to administrator

The Pickens County school district says Gettys Middle School students will present their assistant principal with a functional prosthetic arm this morning.

Mr. Rick Strickland was born missing a portion of his arm.

STEM teacher Jonathan Scrivner helped his students create the prosthetic arm in school over the course of two years.

The school hopes to have a final product for Mr. Strickland by this afternoon.

