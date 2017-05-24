A Pickens Co. middle school to gift prosthetic arm to administr - FOX Carolina 21

A Pickens Co. middle school to gift prosthetic arm to administrator

Gettys MIddle School Gettys MIddle School
PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Pickens County school district says Gettys Middle School students will present their assistant principal with a functional prosthetic arm this morning.

Mr. Rick Strickland was born missing a portion of his arm.

STEM teacher Jonathan Scrivner helped his students create the prosthetic arm in school over the course of two years.

The school hopes to have a final product for Mr. Strickland by this afternoon.

