Take Flight 5K set for Saturday at Greenville Downtown Airport

Saturday morning, there will be more than just planes on the runway at the Greenville Downtown Airport, as runners take to the tarmac for the Take Flight 5K.

The annual race starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and supports a new initiative to improve the airport by helping build a U.S. military history museum and a connection to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, organizers said. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and a kids' fun run begins at 9 a.m.

If you want to sign up you can online here or in-person during packet pickup at the Runway Café on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.