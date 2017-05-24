Four Greenville Co. seniors on track to complete 12 years of per - FOX Carolina 21

Four Greenville Co. seniors on track to complete 12 years of perfect attendance

Posted: Updated:
From left:Hillcrest High's Malenah Lewis and Jakhaya Sullivan, JL Mann's Kendall Bayne, and Travelers Rest High's Emily Leopard (Greenville Co. Schools) From left:Hillcrest High's Malenah Lewis and Jakhaya Sullivan, JL Mann's Kendall Bayne, and Travelers Rest High's Emily Leopard (Greenville Co. Schools)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County Schools is congratulating four high school seniors on achieving 12 years of perfect attendance.

The seniors who attended each of the 2,160 days of their elementary, middle, and high school years are Hillcrest High's Malenah Lewis and Jakhaya Sullivan, JL Mann's Kendall Bayne, and Travelers Rest High's Emily Leopard!

The last day of school for the current Greenville County Schools academic year is June 2.

