Greenville Zoo seeks public's help naming their 2 month old kittens

The Greenville Zoo is asking for the public's help on choosing new names for their ocelot kittens.

The zoo announced today the pair of ocelot kittens are both males.

They were named Oz and Evita when they were born March 8th.

The zoo is also asking for people vote on a list of names and contribute $5 with their vote.

All the money raised will be donated to to a conservation program called "Selfies in the Forest," which conducts research on ocelots in Brazil.

There is no limit on the number votes per individual.

Here are the names being considered:

1. Dale & Junior

2. Pancho & Lefty

3. Stewart & Gordon

4. Clint & Edward

5. Smoke & Outlaw

6. James & Conner

7. Leonard & Sheldon

8. Porter & Stout

9. Barley & Rye

You can cast your vote here.

Voting ends June 19th and the winning name will be announced June 21st.

