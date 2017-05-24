Suicide prevention training workshops offered in 3 Upstate citie - FOX Carolina 21

Suicide prevention training workshops offered in 3 Upstate cities

Posted: Updated:
(FIle/ Wikimedia) (FIle/ Wikimedia)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

One-day suicide prevention and training workshops will be held in Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg starting Wednesday, according to a news release from the Greenville Police Department.

Upstate Warrior Solution is partnering with the police department as well as the West Point Society of Upstate SC, the Palmetto Chapter of the US Naval Academy, Anderson University, and Spartanburg Community College to offer the training events. The training sessions are free of charge and open to anyone wanting to learn about preventing suicide.

UWS said Armed Forces Mission, a military charity that intervenes with veterans who are at risk of suicide, will provide the training.

The workshops will cover how to:

  • Engage those who are hurting and at risk
  • Increase personal awareness
  • Identify risk factors and warning signs
  • Discuss beliefs and attitudes about suicide
  • Understand the Listen - Learn - Lead model
  • Demonstrate the skill of asking the question
  • Recognize the various community resources

For more information about the training sessions, contact UWS by phone.

  • Greenville number: 864.520.2073
  • Spartanburg number: 864.977.1288
  • Tri-County number: 864.722.9039

