Deputies: Campobello woman arrested after unlawfully using 911 dozens of times

Spartanburg County deputies have charged a Campobello woman with unlawful use of 911 after incident reports state she had called 911 more than 50 times in 2017 as of May 19.

Deputies said they were called out to Larraine Spaulding’s home on Bradley Dill Road on May 19 after the 69-year-old called 911 and reported her husband had threatened to harm himself.

Deputies said they arrived to find Mr. Spaulding was not at home and was not in any danger.

Incident reports state Spaulding was highly intoxicated. When deputies warned her that calling 911 was only for emergencies, reports state Spaulding threatened to harm herself. She was taken to the hospital after an argument about her wanting to continue drinking, reports state.

The incident reports state that since Jan. 1, 2017, Spaulding had called 911 54 times: 21 for EMS calls, and 33 for law enforcement.

In multiple cases, Spaulding was intoxicated when first responders arrived, reports state. Many of the calls resulted in her threatening to harm herself and being taken to the hospital.

Spaulding was arrested on Tuesday. She is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $500 bond.

