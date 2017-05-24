District: Lockdown lifted at Greenville Co. schools after road rage incident

Greenville County Schools said lockdowns at two schools have been lifted after a nearby road rage incident on Wednesday.

District spokesperson Beth Brotherton said Eastside High School and Brushy Creek Elementary were both on a brief partial lockdown due to the incident. Brotherton said the road rage was unrelated to the schools or students.

At the advisement of law enforcement, the schools locked exterior doors and kept students and faculty inside.

Brotherton said a suspect was taken into custody and just before 1 p.m. normal operations had resumed.

A FOX Carolina crew on scene said three deputies were at Brushy Creek Elementary with one person detained.

MORE NEWS: Police chief: chase preceded crashes that injured officer, killed suspect

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved?.