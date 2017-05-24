Duke Energy reports hundreds of outages in Jackson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Duke Energy reports hundreds of outages in Jackson Co.

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
WHITTIER, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Hundreds of Duke Energy customers are without power on Wednesday afternoon as storms rolled through the Carolinas.

As of 2:15 p.m., Duke Energy reported more than 330 outages in Jackson County, with most located near Thomas Valley Road. Crews are currently assessing damage and a power restoration time has not yet been released.

Dispatchers said they had received calls regarding multiple downed trees, but the debris had already been cleared.

READ MORE: Tornado watch issued for entire area until 6 p.m.

