Duke Energy reports hundreds of outages in Jackson Co.

Hundreds of Duke Energy customers are without power on Wednesday afternoon as storms rolled through the Carolinas.

As of 2:15 p.m., Duke Energy reported more than 330 outages in Jackson County, with most located near Thomas Valley Road. Crews are currently assessing damage and a power restoration time has not yet been released.

Dispatchers said they had received calls regarding multiple downed trees, but the debris had already been cleared.

READ MORE: Tornado watch issued for entire area until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?