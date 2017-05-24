Deputies: Cowpens woman on probation arrested for smoking meth near kids

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman on probation for child neglect was arrested on Tuesday.

Deputies said they were called to Serene Valley Drive where they found 27-year-old Brittany Marie Purvis bleeding from her right forearm. Purvis told deputies she believed the father of her children was under a trailer, according to the incident report.

After a search under the trailer, deputies said the man was not located but Purvis admitted to smoking methamphetamine while her children slept.

Purvis is also accused of breaking a window on her trailer while her children stood by in the rain.

Deputies said the children had access to a broken meth pipe on the front porch, a broken light bulb on the living room floor and a broken window pane on the second floor.

Purvis was on probation for child neglect, deputies said.

She was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. She was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.

Deputies said her children were placed in emergency protective custody.

