Police: Suspect at large after man wounded in Union shooting

Police said a suspect is at large after a shooting in Union.

Sam White of the Union Police Department said a man was shot and then transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed that the shooting happened on West Henrietta Street.

According to police, the unknown suspect is at large and may be traveling in an white Camry with tinted windows.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Missing Spartanburg Co. woman's body found after search

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.