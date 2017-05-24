Police: Suspect at large after man wounded in Union shooting - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Suspect at large after man wounded in Union shooting

UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police said a suspect is at large after a shooting in Union.

Sam White of the Union Police Department said a man was shot and then transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed that the shooting happened on West Henrietta Street.

According to police, the unknown suspect is at large and may be traveling in an white Camry with tinted windows.

