Man to spend life behind bars for murdering Chesnee victim

A North Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for shootings that claimed the life of a Chesnee man and seriously injured a Chesnee woman, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.

Barnette said 31-year-old Steven Richard Lewis of Greensboro was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and first-degree burglary after a 3-day jury trial.

The judge's sentence included a consecutive 30-year prison sentence for Lewis's attempted murder conviction.

According to an official court report, the shootings happened around 5:15 a.m. on May 22, 2015 at a home on Highway 11 West near Chesnee. The report said 40-year-old Carey Mauldin of Chesnee was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and torso. Mauldin's girlfriend was bound around her head, wrists and ankles with duct tape and was shot in the head when she tried to leave the house.

She survived the gunshot wound and made it to a neighbor's home for help after Lewis and his accomplice, 25-year-old Jason Andrew Cash of Inman, fled the crime scene in Mauldin's car.

Days after the shooting, the report said Lewis and Cash were arrested in Greensboro where they fled in Cash's car after hiding the car they stole from Carey Mauldin, on land in Campobello owned by Cash's family.

Cash received a sentence of life in prison without parole in March after being found guilty of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

