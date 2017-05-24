Teen sentenced in robbery at Upstate gun shop

An 18-year-old Charlotte man was sentenced on Wednesday for his involvement in the pre-dawn break-in and theft of firearms from an Upstate gun shop, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.

Drake said Juran Maghi Witherspoon was sentenced to 30 months in the Bureau of Prisons and was ordered to pay over $48,000 in restitution, in connection with the robbery.

Witherspoon was previously indicted on December 13, 2016 by a federal grand jury.That November, Witherspoon had been arrested on federal arrest warrants and has been in custody, held without bond, since then.

At Witherspoon's guilty plea hearing on October 13, 2016, U.S. Attorney Bill Watkins said the burglary happened around 2:52 a.m at The Gun Shop and Indoor Range, a federal firearms licensee, in Simpsonville.

Watkins said that security camera surveillance footage showed a minivan driving through the front of the store before 3 individuals (one of which was Witherspoon), wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves and carrying bags, entered the store.

Surveillance footage showed Witherspoon and his accomplices using a sledge hammer and a baseball bat to break the glass in display cases containing firearms before loading handguns into the bags they'd carried inside.

Watkins said the trio was inside the store for just under a minute before fleeing in a getaway car and ditching the minivan at the scene.

After an inventory of the missing guns, Watkins said officials discovered 43 handguns had been stolen. The minivan was identified as a white Chrysler Town & Country, reported stolen out of Denver, N.C.

Drake thanked law enforcement and excellent police work for pulling together to solve this case.

"Working together for safer communities is what it's about," said Drake.

