Dispatch: Tree falls onto Spartanburg power lines, starting house fire

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said a Spartanburg residence went up in flames after a tree fell on powerlines attached to it.

The incident happened on Liberty Street in Spartanburg, according to dispatch.

No injuries have been reported in the fire at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

