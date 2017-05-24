Widows of men slain in Pickens Co. double homicide sue sheriff's office

The wives of two men killed in a Pickens County homicide case has filed a lawsuit against the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, the county, and the suspect charged in the case.

In September 2015, deputies found the bodies of Dickie Ray Stewart and Bill Isaacs along a roadside. Family said Stewart heard the gunshots and drove to the scene were Isaacs had been gunned down when he was also shot by the suspect. Isaacs was a former football coach for Pickens County High School.

Albert Leon Bowen, 61, was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the case but died while in the custody of a U.S. Marshal in January 2016.

Bowen is named as a defendant in the lawsuits along with the suspect's wife and the landlord who rented the couple their home.

According to the lawsuits, on Sept. 13, 2015, Isaacs called the Pickens County Sheriff's Office to report gunshots being fired into one of his vehicles, which he believed were fired by Albert Bowen. The next day, Isaacs drove to the sheriff's office to file a complaint about the incident and others since the Bowens moved into the home across the street.

The lawsuits state Bowen's wife entered the sheriff's office at the time Isaacs was making his complaint and "started to get loud." The lawsuits claim she became irate regarding the accusations.

A deputy followed Isaacs to his house to continue the investigation, according to the lawsuit, but had to return to the sheriff's office to retrieve his computer. At that time, the lawsuit states Isaacs decided to take a daily walk.

His wife said shortly thereafter, she heard multiple gunshots and looked outside to see Albert Bowen walking outside holding a shotgun. She called 911, the lawsuits state.

Investigators believe Stewart, who was also a neighbor, went to investigate the gunshots and was also shot down.

Isaacs' wife found both of their bodies on the ground on North Homestead Road, the lawsuits state.

The lawsuits claim Bowen's wife was negligent in failing to warn others of her husband's violent criminal record and she conspired with him. They also claim the landlord was negligent in conducting a background check on the suspect. The Pickens County Sheriff's Office failed to investigate prior claims made against Bowen or protect Isaacs when he filed a complaint, the lawsuits state.

The plaintiffs, Stewart and Isaacs' wives, seek damages and demands a jury trial.

