McDonald's UK offers limited edition 'South Carolina Stack' burger

McDonald's UK is putting South Carolina on the map in a unique new way.

The global restaurant chain is bringing a new limited edition burger called "The South Carolina Stack" to UK locations.

There's already a commercial making its rounds:

The McDonald's UK website describes the novelty burger online:

Two 100% British & Irish beef burgers with Beechwood smoked bacon, smoky cheese, onions, lettuce and a sweet n' tangy South Carolina mustard sauce, all in a toasted bun.

Drool-worthy, right?

The limited edition burger was being offered from May 17 to May 30 as part of the chain's 10th annual "Great Tastes of America" promotion, featuring authentic flavors from diverse genres of American cuisine.

Also among the featured burgers are the Tennessee Stack, the New York Stack and the Tex Mex Stack and Spicy Buffalo BBQ Chicken. The new Caramel Cheesecake and Strawberry Cheesecake McFlurry as well as three new McCafe Iced beverages including the Berry Burst Smoothie, the Belgian Chocolate Honeycomb Frappe and the Frozen Strawberry Lemonade, are also a part of the promotion.

The promotion started on Wednesday, April 27, and for 6 weeks, participating restaurants will offer featured burgers for 2 weeks at a time, each.

You can read more about the promotion here.

