Police: Driver tried to change clothes after hitting pedestrian at Easley Walmart

The Easley Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash outside of Walmart on Wednesday evening.

Police said a pedestrian was in the cross walk outside of Walmart on Rolling Hills Circle when a driver struck him. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital in Greenville with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, the driver of the suspect vehicle got out and went into the store to try to change clothes to avoid being identified. Police said Walmart's security team was able to identify her, however.

The driver was arrested and charged with hit-and-run with injury, police aid. Additional charges may be pending.

A passenger in the vehicle was arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to officers. The arrested individuals have not yet been identified.

Stay with FOX Carolina for detail on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Widows of men slain in Pickens Co. double homicide sue sheriff's office

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.