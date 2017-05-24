Cooler Thursday with one last chance of showers

One final round of scattered rain possible Thursday before things dry out and heat up for the Memorial Day weekend.

Spotty showers that develop today are a result of the wraparound moisture leftover from yesterday's low pressure system. Rain will most likely be seen in western North Carolina, with one or two pushing down into the Upstate. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but this threat is fairly low.

Highs should reach 74 in the Upstate and 68 in the mountains, with a strong westerly breeze.

Beginning Friday, a string of some calmer days begins as sunshine returns and highs reach upper 70s to lower 80s.

For the rest of the holiday weekend, expect hotter conditions to settle in with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers or storms could show up Sunday and Monday afternoons, but the coverage is expected to remain isolated.

