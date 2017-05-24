Storms moving out...cooler on Thursday

One final round of scattered rain possible Thursday before things dry out and heat up for the Memorial Day weekend.

Through the overnight, a partly cloudy sky is expected as storms move out. In their wake, expect temperatures to fall into the 50s.

On Thursday, one last chance of rain will exist…primarily in the mountains. A few thunderstorms could even develop there with small hail possible, but this threat is fairly low.

In the Upstate, expect just a few passing showers in the afternoon with highs reaching the middle 70s with a breezy west wind.

Beginning Friday, a string of some calmer days begins as sunshine returns and highs reach upper 70s to lower 80s.

For the rest of the weekend, expect hotter conditions to settle in with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers or storms could show up Sunday and/or Monday afternoons, but the coverage is expected to remain isolated at this time.

