Troopers: Lanes blocked after crash with injuries along Hwy 29

A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
Interim Chief Todd Hendrix with the Woodruff Police Department said a police officer and suspect were involved in a chase before the crashes occurred.More >
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >
Greenville County Schools said lockdowns at two schools have been lifted after a nearby road rage incident on Wednesday.More >
Police have charged 24-year-old Richard Gamache with first-degree child abuse for severly injuring a 2-year-old after performing wrestling moves on the child.More >
Strong storms that moved through the Midlands on Wednesday afternoon caused damage and power outages in several areas.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is working to locate a missing endangered woman.More >
A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom's boyfriend injured the toddler using "wrestling moves" that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said.More >
The Easley Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash outside of Walmart on Wednesday evening.More >
Damage in the Prosperity and Pomeria areas of Newberry County of SCEMD said a reported tornado moved through the area.More >
Spartanburg firefighters found one person trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Drayton Street. Crews removed front and rear doors and had to push the dash to get the victim's legs free. Photos courtesy: Spartanburg Fire Dept.More >
TripAdvisor released the winners of its top 10 Travelers' Choice landmarks in the U.S.More >
Students remember Southside Christian School teacher and coach Frank Kleckner by building a memorial outside the school and during a memorial service Tuesday morning.More >
Fire officials are investigating the cause after South Carolina's oldest continuously-operating bar was burned to the ground over the weekend.More >
Roebuck Fire Department shared photos of a fiery crash where a driver was pulled from a burning car.More >
WalletHub released data on the best states for retired veterans based on 22 key metrics.More >
