Troopers: Lanes blocked after crash with injuries along Hwy 29

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers are reporting injuries in an Anderson County crash on Wednesday.

They got the call just before 9:20 p.m.

According to information on the S.C. Highway Patrol Real-Time Traffic Information site, all lanes were blocked due to the collision at 2012 US 29 and Snow Road.

We have a crew headed to the scene for more details. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

