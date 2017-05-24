Deputies: Henderson Co. school board member gave alcohol to minor, arrested

Deputies said a Henderson County school board member has been arrested and charged after giving a minor alcohol.

According to warrants from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Michael Lee Absher of Hendersonville "unlawfully" and "knowingly" helped a 15-year-old juvenile consume alcohol.

The warrant states Absher provided the juvenile with alcohol from November 1, 2016 to January 1, 2017.

According to the organization's website, Absher serves on the Henderson County Board of Public Education.

Henderson County Public Schools confirmed that Absher served on the school board, adding that he took a voluntary leave of absence from the organization.

