Police: 8 arrested after fight, shooting in Laurens Co.

8 individuals were arrested at Laurens Villa apartments after a fight and shooting. (FOX Carolina/ 5/24/17)

Scene of fight between group from Laurens and group from Greenville. (FOX Carolina/ 5/24/17)

Laurens police said 8 individuals were arrested Wednesday night after a fight escalated into gunfire.

According to police, 8 individuals from Greenville ranging in age from 16 to 20-years-old drove to Laurens to fight another group from Laurens at Jaycee Hutt on Exchange Drive.

Police said that at some point, one of the individuals from Greenville pulled out a gun and began shooting. Individuals in the group from Laurens jumped into a car and fled the scene.

Police said the group from Greenville shot at the car, hitting it at least four times as the group from Laurens drove to Laurens Villa Apartments to call 911.

According to police, the Greenville group showed up to the apartment complex, but by that time, Laurens police were on scene to intercept any interactions between the two groups.

Police said the individual driving the Greenville group tried to flee the scene, but hit another car and then took out a power pole.

According to Laurens police, seven individuals were arrested at the scene. One individual took off running, but returned to the scene and was also arrested.

