Dispatch: Deputies, police at large scene on Kelly Road - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies, police at large scene on Kelly Road

Deputies investigating incident at Kelly Road and Radford Road in Spartanburg County. (FOX Carolina/ 5/24/17) Deputies investigating incident at Kelly Road and Radford Road in Spartanburg County. (FOX Carolina/ 5/24/17)
COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said deputies and police are responding to a scene in Spartanburg County.

Law enforcement gathered on Kelly Road at Radford Road in Cowpens after a call came in just before 11:10 p.m.

Dispatch was unable to disclose what the situation was.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more details. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

