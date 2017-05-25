Witnesses report tornado in Prosperity

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said severe weather passed through Prosperity after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses reported that a tornado came through the area.

Rebecca Ammons was home when the storm hit. It ripped off her roof and caused damage to her family's property.

"I honestly thought for sure we were going to die," explained Ammons. "Or that the fire department was going to have to pull us out."

Sheriff Foster said the storm caused damage to about 5 miles of Newberry County.

"It's an area that is prone to tornadoes," said Sheriff Foster.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.